Is Kendrick Lamar's comeback album a double-disc?

Kendrick Lamar appears to have teased his comeback album comes as a double-disc.



A new image was uploaded to the rapper's Oklahoma website (oklama.com) and suggested ‘Mr Morale and the Big Steppers’ is split into two halves, as one CD is marked up 'MORALE' and the other 'STEPPERS'.



As well as the two discs, a book with the same name as the album and Kendrick's name as the author is being held, hinting the hip-hop superstar may have penned a tome to accompany the LP.



The 'Money Trees' star recently used the website to announce that the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Damn’ will drop on May 13.



Kendrick shared the news for the hotly anticipated album after teasing it in August 2021, labelling it his “final TDE album”.



At the time, the page read: “May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Oklama."



In September, the megastar - who is set to headline Glastonbury in June - registered 32 new songs with ASCAP.



Kendrick filed for the copyright of a huge batch of tracks with The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.



According to reports, some of the song titles registered included: 'Feel For You', 'End of the Line', 'Erika Kane', 'Driving Down The Darkness' and 'Lesson Learned'.



Kendrick's engineer, Derek 'MixedByAli' Ali, previously teased that he has enough new material for “six albums”.



He said: “I would say every album that he has dropped since [2012’s] ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’ has come with a different feeling, so just look forward to Kendrick obviously expressing himself in the most creative way – the most highest of the creative way.



"How he works, I’ve never seen it before. The recording process, the thought process of piecing an album together and sequencing it. Things like that is what keeps guys like me great. Watching his work ethic … You would expect someone like [Kendrick] to be at home and sitting back: nah, he still comes in on time and is punctual.”