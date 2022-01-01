Linkin Park promise to communicate with fans 'a little more regularly'

Linkin Park will start communicating with fans "a little more regularly".



The 'In The End' rockers have been on hiatus since frontman Chester Bennington's tragic death aged 41 in 2017, but the group took to social media this week to offer an update to their supporters.



In a statement shared to Instagram, they said: "Two decades in and our LP community continues to inspire us.



"Your passion and dedication is the lifeblood of what we’ve built together with you. And it doesn’t go unnoticed.



"We thought it was about time to begin sharing a little more regularly with you.



"Starting this month, we’ll be putting (digital) pen to (digital) paper to share NOTES FROM THE BAND-tiny snapshots into our daily misadventures, from us each month.



"There’s no concrete plan, but that’s what we like about it. Until then…



“All our best, Rob, Brad, Dave, Joe Mike.”



The post comes after Mike Shinoda updated fans on the status of the band last month, insisted while they talk "every few weeks", there are no plans "in the pipeline" for new music or a tour.



He explained: "The only Linkin Park news I have for you is that… Yeah, we talk every few weeks – I talk to the guys, or some of the guys.



“And there’s no tours, there’s no music, there’s no albums in the pipeline. Okay, so let me just tell you that. So just keep in your minds that that is not happening.



“I’m just gonna say that much for now. I say that because anytime the band says anything or does anything, everyone tries to start up the hype train, and we’re, like, ‘No, no, no, no. Don’t start up the hype train.’



"You’re gonna disappoint yourself. Don’t do that.”



Back in Ocotber 2021, Mike was asked about the idea of Linkin Park playing live shows again, but he played down the possibility.



He said: "Now is not the time [for the band’s return]. We don’t have the focus on it. We don’t have the math worked out.



"And I don’t mean that by financially math, I mean that like emotional and creative math."