Stevie Wonder to receive Icon Award from Legal Defence Fund

Stevie Wonder is set to receive the inaugural Icon Award at an upcoming Legal Defence Fund event.

The legendary musician’s award ceremony will take place on 10 May at the 34th National Equal Justice Awards Dinner, to be held at the Lincoln Centre in New York City.

According to a statement obtained by Billboard, Wonder will be honoured for “his steadfast work throughout his illustrious career, spanning over half a century, which embodies LDF’s values and demonstrates his commitment to confronting the barriers that face Black Americans and other marginalised communities.”

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones will also be recognised with the Spirit of Justice Award, and the fund’s outgoing president and director-counsel, Sherrilyn Ifill, will receive the Thurgood Marshall Lifetime Achievement Award.

The evening will also feature video messages from former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, as well as two performances from the Dance Theatre of Harlem.