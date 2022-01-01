Rihanna amazed by marble sculpture tribute at 2022 Met Gala

Rihanna was honoured with a special sculpture tribute at the 2022 Met Gala.

The Umbrella hitmaker, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, didn't attend the annual fashion bash held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night.

But while Rihanna couldn't make it to the event, organisers installed a marble sculpture in her likeness in one of the galleries.

"Shut down the met in marble! what's more gilded than that? Lol!" the superstar wrote alongside a video of the artwork. "Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y'all bad for this one!"

In addition, editors at Vogue posted images of the sculpture, and explained that the figure was inspired by Rihanna's photoshoot for the May 2022 issue of the publication.

"The statue of 'Eirene (The Personification of Peace)' is usually the highest-profile marble goddess @themetmuseum Greco-Roman galleries. But now we've got @badgalriri, straight off this month's Vogue cover," they added.