Jessie J hopes to start family with partner after going through miscarriage alone

Jessie J changed her position on starting a family on her own after suffering a miscarriage last year.

The Price Tag singer announced in November that she had suffered a miscarriage, with her revealing that she decided to have a baby on her own "because it's all I've ever wanted".

However, during a recent appearance on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, Jessie explained that she realised at the time that parenthood wasn't something she was supposed to go through alone.

"It was the saddest thing, but at the same time, I knew that the reason it happened was because I wasn't supposed to do it alone," she shared. "I stand by that now. As soon as I knew the baby had gone, I phoned my mum and said, 'I know I'm not supposed to do this by myself. I know that I'm supposed to find someone who wants this as much as I do.'"

Jessie, who is currently dating basketball player Chanan Colman, admitted that she still has moments of sadness and grief about her traumatic experience but also "moments of excitement that (she) won't do it alone" next time.

The 34-year-old found out she had lost her baby a day before she had a concert in Los Angeles and she announced the news on social media just before the show.

Jessie explained that she made the Instagram post because she felt "so lonely", saying, "I was by myself, I had no one advising me, my mum and my sister weren't there to go, 'No, don't share this with the world, make it real for you first.' I posted it because I didn't have anyone there to break on... I didn't have anyone to fall apart on, and that's what I needed, that's what I wanted."