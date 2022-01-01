Nicki Minaj almost suffered wardrobe malfunction at 2022 Met Gala

Nicki Minaj almost suffered a major wardrobe malfunction at the 2022 Met Gala due to an ill-fitting bodice.

The Anaconda hitmaker stepped out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday night in a custom-made Burberry tiered tulle gown with ruffle and feather details, with the look topped off with a reconstructed baseball cap.

But while Nicki walked up the famous steps of the museum, she had to keep stopping and adjusting the top of her outfit as the bustier was a little too small and kept threatening to fall down.

Explaining why she kept holding her arm across her chest, the star told Vogue: "The only unplanned thing about my look is that my boobs (are) popping out. Because they made my cup size a little small."

Despite the difficulties, Nicki had nothing but good things to say about Burberry designer Riccardo Tisci.

"I'm here with my baby, Riccardo. I love Riccardo, that's really my friend. So, I'm here supporting him, that's all. But I love the hat," the 39-year-old continued. "I'm obsessed with the hat. I didn't wanna do the look if I couldn't do the hat. So, he let me wear the hat."