UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell and Astro release We'll Never Find Another Love

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell and Astro have released the new single, 'We'll Never Find Another Love', in tribute to late bandmate Astro.

The multi-instrumentalist - who played percussion, trumpet, and sang in the legendary reggae-pop band - sadly passed away after a "very short illness", aged 64, in November, just two weeks after the band's upcoming album, 'Unprecedented' was mixed.

And Ali, 63, says releasing the song featuring Astro is a way of "keeping his memory alive".

He said "Astro's death came as such a shock, and I'm still reeling from it.

"This album is now more poignant and special than either of us could have imagined when we were recording it. Astro heartbreakingly passed just two weeks after we'd finished the final mixes, so this is a way of keeping his memory alive."

Released on June 17, 'Unprecedented' is the follow-up to 2018's 'A Real Labour Of Love' – which gave the band their highest-charting album by any incarnation of UB40 since 1993's 'Promises And Lies', peaking at Number 2 in the UK's Official Albums Chart.

Alongside several new songs, the collection sees the group cover popular hits and reggae classics.

Ali and Astro put their own spin on East 17's festive ballad 'Stay Another Day', while there's also covers of Kris Kristofferson's 'Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down' and Stevie Wonder's funky protest song 'Do Yourself A Favour'.

UB40 formed in Birmingham in 1978.

Duncan Campbell, 64, replaced brother Ali in 2008 after he left over a disagreement about management.

Ali and Astro went on to tour as UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro Mickey, along with Mickey Virtue.

Astro left the group in November 2013.

Duncan was replaced by KIOKO's Matt Doyle in 2021, after he was forced to end his tenure in the 'Red Red Wine' group to focus on his recovery from a stroke in August 2020.

The news of Astro's passing was confirmed on the official UB40 Twitter account.

A statement read: "RIP ASTRO

"We have heard tonight, the sad news that ex-member of UB40, Terence Wilson, better know as Astro, has passed away after a short illness.

"Our sincere condolences to his family

"UB40 (sic)"

The track-listing for 'Unprecedented' is:

1. 'What Have I Done'

2. 'We'll Never Find Another Love'

3. 'Unprecedented'

4. 'Sunday Morning Coming Down'

5. 'Emperors Wore No Clothes'

6. 'Sufferer'

7. 'Heaven In Her Eyes'

8. 'Do Yourself A Favour'

9. 'Happy Includes Everyone'

10. 'Stay Another Day'

11. 'Lean On Me'

12. 'Mellow'

13. 'Caught You In A Lie'