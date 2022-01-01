Harry Styles announces one-off album release shows in London and New York

Harry Styles will celebrate the release of his upcoming LP, 'Harry's House', with the 'One Night Only In London' release show.

On May 24, the former One Direction star will give those lucky enough to bag tickets to the intimate concert at London's O2 Academy Brixton the chance to witness him perform the songs from the eagerly-awaited follow-up to 2019's 'Fine Line' for the first time.

Tickets go on general sale on May 11 at 10am via HStyles.co.uk/Tour.

On the album's global release date of May 20, the 28-year-old pop star will perform 'Harry's House' in its entirety at the New York edition of 'One Night Only' at the UBS Arena.

The release show announcements come after the 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker shared the track-listing for 'Harry's House'.

Harry unveiled the 13 songs featured on his hotly-awaited third solo album.

The 'Golden' hitmaker recently debuted the tracks 'Boyfriends' and 'Late Night Talking' at Coachella.

Before performing 'Boyfriends', he said: "Who in the audience has ever had a boyfriend? Who in the audience has never had a boyfriend? To boyfriends everywhere, f*** you.”

So far, the lead single, 'As It Was', has been released.

Harry - who released his self-titled debut solo album in 2017 - took to social media to announce 'Harry's House' in March.

Alongside a photo of the artwork, Harry simply tweeted: "Harry’s House. May 20th."

Meanwhile, the 'Don't Worry Darling' star recently admitted he has achieved everything he's ever wanted to achieve with 'Harry's House', and anything he does after that will be a "bonus".

He said: "I feel very much like I've kind of achieved everything I want to achieve with this album already.

"So anything from this point on just feels very exciting and like a bonus."

'Harry’s House' track-listing:

1. 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant'

2. 'Late Night Talking'

3. 'Grapejuice'

4. 'As It Was'

5. 'Daylight'

6. 'Little Freak'

7. 'Matilda'

8. 'Cinema'

9. 'Daydreaming'

10. 'Keep Driving'

11. 'Satellite'

12. 'Boyfriends'

13. 'Love of My Life'