Kacey Musgraves is featured on the upcoming ELVIS biopic soundtrack

Kacey Musgraves has recorded a rendition of ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love' for the 'ELVIS' biopic soundtrack.

After Doja Cat revealed she has incorporated the late King of Rock and Roll's mega-hit 'Hound Dog' into the new track, 'Vegas', from the upcoming 'ELVIS Original Motion Picture Soundtrack' to Baz Luhrmann’s forthcoming film, the 33-year-old country-pop star let slip that she has put her own spin on the iconic ballad from 1961's 'Blue Hawaii'LP.

Luhrmann, 59, and Doja, 26, were interviewed at the Met Gala in New York on Sunday night (02.05.22), where the director told Variety: “She [Kacey] has a song in the movie — something to do with love.”

Over the years, the mega-hit has been covered by the likes of Bob Dylan, Perry Como, Doris Day, Andy Williams, U2 and Bruce Springsteen.

'Vegas' is set to be released on May 6, ahead of the film hitting cinemas on June 24.

Doja gave the song its live debut at Coachella recently and brought out Nashville musician Yola, who portrays Sister Rosetta Tharpe in 'ELVIS'.

Austin Butler plays the 'Jailhouse Rock' hitmaker, while Tom Hanks stars as his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

A press release about the soundtrack states: "The soundtrack features Elvis’s extraordinary body of work spanning the 1950s, 60s and 70s, while also celebrating his diverse musical influences and enduring impact on popular artists today."

It added: "'ELVIS' is an epic, big-screen spectacle from visionary filmmaker Luhrmann that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker."

It's hoped the soundtrack will boost streaming figures for Elvis' back catalogue, just like the 2018 Queen biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' did for the 'We Are The Champions' hitmakers.

Meanwhile, Universal Music Publishing Group just acquired the rights to the icon's discography.

The music publishing giant teamed up with Authentic Brands Group in a deal to represent Elvis' catalogue.

The pop culture icon - who died of a heart attack, aged 42, in 1977, after struggling with addiction - sold more than 500 million records during his career.

Pre-save 'Vegas' here: dojacatvegas.elvisthemusic.com.