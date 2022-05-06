Overheated: Billie Eilish announces six-day climate crisis event at The O2

Billie Eilish has announced a "multi-day climate-focused event", Overheated, at London's The O2.

When the 20-year-old Grammy winner brings her 'Happier Than Ever, The World Tour' to the British capital this June, the 'No Time To Die' singer will also be hosting a six-day event with the help of her mom Maggie Baird and her non-profit Support + Feed, which hands out nourishing plant-based food to "combat food insecurity and the climate crisis", and environmental non-profit REVERB.

The pair will be joined by climate activists, musicians and designers to discuss the threat of global warming on the planet.

Special guests include Billie's brother and collaborator, FINNEAS, rocker Yungblud, Norwegian singer-songwriter girl in red, and fashion icon Dame Vivienne Westwood.

Taking place between June 10 and 26, Overheated will see discussions on "greening practices in the music industry to the benefits of a plant-based diet, and sustainable fashion."

A press release read: "Each day will feature unique programming including panel discussions, live performances, a documentary viewing, and opportunities for the public to take climate action. "

Event-goers will be encouraged to make climate pledges.

Maggie said: “We are thrilled to be in London and to have this opportunity to connect and discuss different ways we can take action to mitigate the climate crisis.”

Adam Gardner, co-founder REVERB, added: “Building upon our sustainability work on Billie’s world tour, and engaging fans at her shows to take climate action, we’re excited to empower even more people to take significant climate action and engage the music industry to do more through Overheated."

The event kicks off on June 10 with the panel event 'Overheated Live' inside indigo at The O2, with introductions from the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker and FINNEAS.

Presale tickets are available for The O2, Priority and Live Nation customers, as well as fans who opted in when purchasing 'Happier Than Ever, The World Tour' tickets for UK dates. Presale opens Wednesday, 4th May at 9am GMT, with general sale opening on Friday, 6th May 2022 at 9am GMT. Tickets will be priced at £40 for the first 'Overheated Live' panel session or £65 for both sessions. All profits will be donated to Support + Feed REVERB.

The Overheated schedule is as follows:

10th June

Overheated Live at indigo at The O2 - Presented by Support + Feed Red Carpet Green Dress

Session 1 - 11am - 1pm

Hosted by Abbie McCarthy

Featuring Tori Tsui, Maggie Baird, Earthrise, Jack Harries and more to be announced.

And very special guest Vanessa Nakate

Session 2 - 3pm to 5pm

Hosted by Abbie McCarthy

Introductions by Billie Eilish and Finneas

Featuring Samata Pattinson Isaias Hernandez and more to be announced.

Keynote by speaker to be announced

10th - 12th June

Overheated Citizen-T Playground at All Bar One Space at The O2

Hosted by Citizen-T

Featuring a free slow-fashion clothes swap and talks

10th - 12th, 16th, 25 - 26th June

Overheated Documentary commissioned by WePresent, the digital arts platform of WeTransfer

Screening at Cineworld at The O2 and on WePresent from 10th June

Featuring Billie Eilish, Dame Vivienne Westwood, Maggie Baird, Finneas, Girl in Red, Samata Pattinson, Tori Tsui, Yungblud and more

16th and 26th June

Youth Activist daily programming at the All Bar One Space at The O2

Featuring some of the UK’s biggest climate activist groups, full details to follow

Talks and workshops

16th June

Overheated Music Climate Session in the O2 Blueroom - Presented by The Big Climate Thing REVERB

Industry panels for a more sustainable business and music community

Hosted by Abbie McCarthy

Featuring Sigrid, Love Ssega, Kurt Langer, Lara Seaver, Maggie Baird, and more.

In association with Live Nation, Ticketmaster, SJM, AEG and AXS.