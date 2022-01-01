Jared Leto twins with Alessandro Michele in matching suits at 2022 Met Gala

Jared Leto and Alessandro Michele took twinning to the next level at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday night.

The House of Gucci actor and the Gucci creative director stepped out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York wearing matching double-breasted suits with all-over floral bouquet embroidery details and pearls, with the ensembles accessorised with suede boots, a satin bowtie, and a suede Gucci Blondie bag.

The longtime friends walked the famous steps of the museum together, regularly stopping to pose for photographers.

Regarding the outfits, a Gucci spokesperson explained that the pair were inspired by "mid-19th century photography that reproduced photos in series creating optical illusions that reshaped reality".

Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, Jared chatted about how the outfits interpreted the Gilded Glamour theme.

"Double Victorian Gilded Trouble. That's all you need to know," he smiled.

And while Jared and Alessandro's looks were planned well in advance, many fans were caught off guard by the arrival of Swedish fashionista Fredrik Robertsson in a futuristic Iris Van Herpen outfit, due to his uncanny resemblance to the Thirty Seconds to Mars star.