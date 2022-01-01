NEWS Blossoms on course for third UK Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :





Blossoms look set to score this week’s Number 1 album with Ribbon Around the Bomb.



The Stockport indie export – comprising Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock – currently lead the race midweek. Should it hold on, Ribbon Around the Bomb will become the group’s third UK Number 1 album, joining their 2016 eponymous debut and 2020 record Foolish Loving Spaces.



Just behind Blossoms after the Bank Holiday weekend of sales are German heavy metal outfit Rammstein. Their eighth studio album, Zeit, is on track to provide the group with a career-best Official Albums Chart peak of Number 2. Prior to this, the group boast five UK Top 40 albums.



British rock quintet Thunder currently sit at Number 3 with their fourteenth studio album Dopamine. The record looks set to become the group’s twelfth UK Top 40 album to date, on course to match the peak of their 2021 release All the Right Noises (3).



The Weeknd’s Dawn FM – 2022's biggest new release album of the year so far - vaults a staggering 35 places to Number 7 following its multiple collector’s edition vinyl formats.



Elsewhere in the midweek Top 10, Atlanta-born rapper Future could claim a career best of Number 4 with his ninth album I Never Liked You, Bloc Party sit at Number 6 with their first LP in as many years Alpha Games, and Reef’s sixth album Shoot Me Your Ace looks set to land at Number 8.



Further down the midweek chart, Let’s Eat Grandma are on track to score their second UK Top 40 album with Two Ribbons (22). Moving Pictures – the 1981 Number 3 album by Canadian rockers Rush – looks set to re-enter the chart this week thanks to a 40th anniversary reissue (23).



Infinite Disco, a recording of Kylie Minogue’s 2020 livestream concert in support of her Disco album, looks set to give the Aussie star her twenty seventh UK Top 40 record to date (29), with further possible new entries courtesy of Norwegian electro duo Röyksopp’s Profound Mysteries (33) and Miranda Lambert’s Palomino (38).