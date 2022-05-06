Bad Bunny reveals album release date

Bad Bunny is to drop a new album on Friday (06.05.22).

The 28-year-old rapper has shared an Instagram video to tell fans that his upcoming fourth studio album, 'Un Verano Sin Ti' - which translates as 'A Summer Without You' - will be released later this week.

In the clip, Bad Bunny chats with Spanish actor Mario Casas, during which he says the album is done, and at the end of the video it is revealed the release date if May 6th, 2022.

The title for the new album, which will feature 23 tracks, was revealed last month.

Bad Bunny posted a classified car advert for a 2019 Bugatti Chiron 110 for $3.5 million under his real name Benito A. Martinez Ocasio, and he left a Puerto Rico phone number.

When fans dialled the number they heard an audio clip of the new tune and a text message which, when translated into English, read: "Hello! Thank you for calling. There’s little time left until the album comes out. I can’t say the date yet. But I can tell you the name: Un Verano Sin Ti (A Summer Without You)."

In December, the 'Yonaguni' hitmaker - whose real name is Benito Ocasio - admitted he wasn't "used to fame" yet, but thinks that has kept him "humble".

He said at the time: "I still haven’t gotten used to being perceived on this incredible scale. I still don’t understand how people see me, or how I can possibly impact so many people. And maybe this is good.

"Maybe not understanding my reach helps keep me humble. It helps keep me the same Benito that I was growing up. The one that created art just because he was passionate about it."