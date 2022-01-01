Yeah Yeah Yeahs tease new music as they prepare for stage return

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs are making a big return to music this year.

Karen O's band have been largely absent over the last four years, but have now dropped a huge hint they are coming back with new songs after signing with independent record label Secretly Canadian.

The band has released a teaser for a new track as they prepare for their first gigs since 2018.

They will be playing dates in Manchester and London next month as well as Australia.

They have now added two US shows. They will perform at Forest Hills Stadium in New York on October 1 before heading to Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on October 6.

Karen O said of the news: "It’s with true life affirming pleasure to announce our two headline shows in our two hometowns NYC AND LA supported by two wildly gifted bands Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas at the Hollywood Bowl, with The Linda Lindas supporting in Forest Hills and our other support TBA soon!

"Representin’ a few generations yo! Cannot wait to see you there! New music! New Era! And New Home with Secretly Canadian! Much to celebrate!”

The dates were announced in a video which also shared a snippet of a new track, fuelling fans' hopes a new album might be on the way.

The group have yet to confirm plans to release any new material, but in 2020, Karen admitted the timing felt right.

Speaking to Australian radio station Double J, she said: "All I can say is that I feel ready to make some music. That’s pretty much all I could say to that.

"It feels like time to have something new out there. But that’s yet to happen, so we’ll see how this year goes."

The band's last album, 'Mosquito’, was released in 2013.