Priscilla Presley praises Austin Butler's performance in Elvis

Priscilla Presley has praised Austin Butler for his portrayal of her late ex-husband Elvis Presley.

In a recent Facebook post, Priscilla revealed she and Memphis Mafia member Jerry Schilling had recently attended a private screening of the upcoming Elvis film, directed by Baz Luhrmann.

In her short review, she wrote, "Austin Butler, who played Elvis, is outstanding. Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!

"Bravo to him... he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine."

Priscilla had comments for other members of the cast and crew, too - including Tom Hanks as Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker.

"What a character he was," she noted. "There were (sic) two sides to Colonel; Jerry and I witnessed both."

Elvis chronicles the life and career of the rock and roll icon, with a particular focus on his complex relationship with his manager.

The Dallas actress explained, "The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis' journey, penned by a director who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film."

To conclude with praise for the director, Priscilla added, "It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered."

Elvis will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival later this month ahead of a wide release in late June.