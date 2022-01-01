The Judds inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame following Naomi Judd's death

The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday.

The Judds were a Grammy-winning country music duo consisting of daughter Wynonna Judd and late mother Naomi Judd, who died aged 76 on Saturday.

They were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. The Hall announced on Saturday that the ceremony would go ahead despite Naomi's death.

Her daughter Ashley Judd said at the ceremony, "I'm sorry that she couldn't hang on until today," reports The Associated Press.

While accepting the honour, Wynonna said, "Though my heart is broken, I will continue to sing."

Notable performances during the ceremony included Carly Pearce's rendition of The Judd's Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days) and Gillian Welch and David Rawlings covering the duo's Young Love (Strong Love).

Brandi Carlile was scheduled to pay tribute at the ceremony with Love Can Build a Bridge, but dropped out of the line-up due to a positive Covid-19 test. She posted an at-home version on Instagram instead.

The late Ray Charles, the late pedal steel player Pete Drake and still-active drummer Eddie Bayers were also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Garth Books honoured Ray by singing Seven Spanish Angels, Wendy Moten sang He Stopped Loving Her Today in honour of Pete, and Trisha Yearwood performed her own song Walkaway Joe for Eddie.