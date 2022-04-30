Wynonna and Ashley Judd tear up at late mom Naomi Judd's Country Music Hall of Fame induction

The late Naomi Judd's daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, attended The Judds' induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday (01.05.22), one day after she passed away at the age of 76.



The music legend's girls attended the ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.



Struggling to hold back the tears while accepting the honour on behalf of their mom, Ashley said: “I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today."



Wynonna - who shot to fame alongside her mother as part of duo The Judds in the 1980s - vowed: "Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing."



The 'Have Mercy' singer died after a battle with "mental illness".



In a statement posted to Instagram on Saturday (30.04.22), Wynonna and Ashley said: "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered."



The sisters did not elaborate on the exact cause of their mother's death but said they are "navigating profound grief".



The statement continued: "We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."



A host of country stars have paid tribute to Naomi following the news of her death.



Carrie Underwood hailed her a "true legend".



She said: "Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We're all sending up prayers for the Judd family today…"



Referencing The Judds' appearance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards just a few weeks ago, Maren Morris posted: "Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed "Love Can Build a Bridge" just a few short weeks ago."



Travis Tritt has been left "heartbroken" by the news.



He said: "This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I've ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family."



And Crystal Gayle is feeling "deeply saddened" by the loss of such a "special" person.



She said: "I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and fellow Kentuckian, Naomi Judd. Naomi was always so special to be with. She accomplished so much and she will be missed and loved forever. My prayers go out to Naomi and her family."