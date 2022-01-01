Ray J denies giving Kanye West unreleased Kim Kardashian sex tape footage

Ray J has denied giving Kanye West unreleased footage of a second Kim Kardashian sex tape.

In the third episode of the new Hulu reality TV series The Kardashians, Kanye is seen delivering a briefcase to his ex-wife Kim that allegedly contained a hard drive of still-private intimate footage of the former couple.

Ray J and Kim made the pornographic video in 2002, and it was made public in 2007.

However, Ray reacted to the story on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post last week.

“All of this is a lie smh (shaking my head) - Can’t let them do this anymore - So untrue,” he wrote.

Ray J, real name William Ray Norwood Jr., has maintained a second sex tape doesn’t exist.

Earlier this year, the Love & Hip Hop star's manager, David Weintraub, shared a statement to E! News in which he declared that his client will not be addressing matters from the past.

"Ray J is focused on his children, technology company Raycon and his film/tv/music career at the moment, he only wishes Kim & Kanye the best in all of their endeavours and will not be discussing or addressing the past," he commented.

Representatives for Kanye and Kim have not yet responded to the claims.