Pusha-T denies rumours of feud with Eminem

Pusha-T has shut down rumours suggesting he has issues with Eminem.

The Trouble on My Mind artist recently appeared on The Morning Hustle, where he was asked about the speculation that he has been feuding with the Lose Yourself rapper.

In response, Pusha-T insisted that the gossip is inaccurate.

“I saw just recently on Twitter people saying myself and Eminem,” he commented. “I’m like, bro! It was a misinterpretation of something I don’t even remember. Something I said or whatever. But you know, people decode, and they have their own thing.”

Pusha-T, real name Terrence Thornton, provided no details about the purported rumours but clarified he has nothing against his fellow hip-hop star.

“Nah, man! Em is somebody that I respect,” the 44-year-old insisted.

Referencing Eminem’s 1998 appearance in the Lyricist Lounge showcase, Pusha continued, “He’s one of them (sic) people that I really like what he does because, after all of his success, I can still find Lyricist Lounge Eminem. That’s a goal for me, personally.”

Pusha-T released his latest album, It’s Almost Dry, last month.