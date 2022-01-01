Country music legend Naomi Judd dies

Naomi Judd has died at the age of 76.



The country music legend's daughters, Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd, issued a statement announcing the sad news via Twitter on Saturday.



"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," they commented. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."



A cause of death was not confirmed.



However, after her last tour with Wynonna for The Judds in 2011, Naomi developed anxiety and panic attacks.



And in an interview for ABC News in 2016, the singer revealed that she had been battling "completely debilitating and life-threatening" depression, and had completed several stints in psychiatric wards.



A number of country music stars have posted tributes to Naomi online.



Carrie Underwood wrote on Twitter, "Sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We're all sending up prayers for the Judd family today."



While Maren Morris tweeted, "Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed Love Can Build a Bridge just a few short weeks ago," referencing Naomi's last performance at the CMT Music Awards last month.



Meanwhile, officials at the Country Music Hall of Fame have decided push forward with their plans to induct The Judds on Sunday.



"Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history. Her triumphant life story overshadows today's tragic news," said Hall of Fame chief executive officer Kyle Young.. "Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds' official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna's music will endure."