Snoop Dogg has completed his part of BTS collaboration

Snoop Dogg has recorded vocals for his BTS collaboration.

The 50-year-old rapper has teased his collaboration with the K-Pop stars over the last few months and he’s now revealed he’s completed his part of the song but it is up to the ‘Butter’ hitmakers as to when fans will get to hear it.

Speaking to The Buzz, he said: "You gotta talk to them, but my parts are in.”

Snoop reflected on his previous K-Pop collaborations with the likes of Psy, Girls Generation and 2NE1.

He said: "I've been experiencing the K-pop experience for a long time, connected to the music world [and] scene.

"I got a record with a group called 2NE1 back in the day. Come on now, it's what I do."

The ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ hitmaker first revealed in February that he’d been asked to work with BTS, though nothing was confirmed at the time.

He said: "I got a group named BTS that's waiting on me to do a song with them right now and I'm trying to figure out if I got time to do that s***”.

Snoop told how his nephew had made him realise just how big the group are.

He added: "[He] showed me five mother****** who look like the Asian New Edition.

“I said, 'OK'"

The following month, the ‘American Song Contest’ host confirmed the collaboration was happening.

He said: "The BTS experience you keep talking about. I'm going to let them tell you about it.

"It's official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world.

"It's good music. It's [a] vibe. I make good music. They make good music.

"And we end up doing this. This is what it's always about, bringing our worlds together."