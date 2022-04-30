Wynonna Judd to still attend Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony

Wynonna Judd is still expected to attend the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's medallion ceremony on Sunday (01.05.22).



The 57-year-old singer announced on Saturday (30.04.22) that her mother and The Judds bandmate Naomi Judd had passed away at the age of 76 but she and her family urged the organisation to carry on with the ceremony despite the loss of the music legend.



And a representative for the Hall of Fame confirmed Wynonna is still planning to attend for The Judds' induction, though plans for public red carpet arrivals have been scrapped entirely.



Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a statement to Billboard: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Naomi Judd, who enters the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow as a member of mother-daughter duo The Judds…Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history. Her triumphant life story overshadows today’s tragic news.



"Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds’ official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna’s music will endure."



Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles and Pete Drake are among those also set to be inducted in Nashville on Sunday.



Meanwhile, a host of country stars have paid tribute to Naomi following the news of her death.



Carrie Underwood hailed her a "true legend".



She said: "Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We're all sending up prayers for the Judd family today…"



Referencing The Judds' appearance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards just a few weeks ago, Maren Morris posted: "Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed "Love Can Build a Bridge" just a few short weeks ago."



Travis Tritt has been left "heartbroken" by the news.



He said: "This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I've ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family."



And Crystal Gayle is feeling "deeply saddened" by the loss of such a "special" person.



She said: "I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and fellow Kentuckian, Naomi Judd. Naomi was always so special to be with. She accomplished so much and she will be missed and loved forever. My prayers go out to Naomi and her family."