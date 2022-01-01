Book worm Mick Jagger Can't Get No Satisfaction!

The Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger reads two books at a time.

The 78-year-old rock legend is an avid reader and always aims to enjoy two tomes at once; one fictional novel and a factual book.

Mick doubles up on his reading in case one book bores him.

He said: "I try to read one fiction book at the same time as a non-fiction book.

“Sometimes it’s hard to find a book that holds your attention.”

When it comes to the topics he chooses to read about the '(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction' singer is fascinated by historical books about the military empires which ruled Europe, with his most recent completed book being about the Ottoman Empire that controlled much of Southeastern Europe, Western Asia and Northern Africa between the 14th and 18th century.

Revealing the last book he read in an interview on German radio, Mick said: “It was about the history of the Ottoman Empire. I’ve read quite a few books on empires, it’s quite an interesting subject so I’ve read quite a lot about the Roman Empire compared to the Greek Empire. “There’s a lot of studies about comparative empires. I didn’t know much about the Ottoman Empire and it was so much in Europe itself, so I found out a lot of things about it that I didn’t know, some horrific and some very interesting culturally. It was an interesting read, I thought.

“For instance, when the Sultan was getting old and was going to die all of his sons would assemble in what is now Istanbul and normally the eldest one would be made Sultan and he would kill all his brothers. That ended in 1700.”

Mick recently unveiled the first track he has ever written to be a TV theme.

He has penned 'Strange Game' for Apple TV+ series 'Slow Horses' and he was delighted to be asked to contribute by composer Daniel Pemberton and director James Hawes as he had read the Mick Herron books on which it is based.

Jagger previously said: "It’s a quite popular series of books, so I knew what it was about.

"I knew the vibe really well, so as soon as sent the track to me, I just dashed off a few pages of notes of what I thought it was about. It came very, very quickly, which is always a good sign."