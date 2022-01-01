Liam Gallagher would rather 'jump off a roof' than be called a 'pop star'

Liam Gallagher would rather “jump off a f****** roof” than be known as a “pop star”.



The former Oasis rocker is set to release his third solo album 'C'mon You Know' next month with two sold out shows already set for Knebworth in June, and he admitted he doesn't care about getting radio play.



He told Mojo magazine: "I'm Liam Gallagher. Why do I worry? That's what I want to do. I don't want to be a pop star. The thought of that makes me want to jump off a f****** roof!



"I'm not arsed if it gets on the radio. Sometimes these mixes take all the rawness out. Does it have to be mixed? 'Well, yeah, that's how music works, especially if you want it on the radio...'



"Get the levels right, but don't smother it. It doesn't need a perm. Leave it. But then it won't get on the radio and everyone will start crying, won't they?"



The 49-year-old musician revealed he's still keen to make a "proper punk record" one day, and he insisted it was his original plan for his upcoming LP.



He said: "I still want to make an out-and-out Stooges album. No keyboards. No Beatlemania. A proper punk record. That's what this one was going to be but I'm a sucker for a ballad and a nice melody."



However, he had similar goals for the new album before he got sidetracked, and he said he needs to shut out his main influences to push himself towards a different sound.



He added: "I need to have a word with myself. I need to limit myself to guitar, bass and drums. Ten songs, in your face - but good songs. Staying away from twee melodies.



"But it's totally down to me. I have no discipline once I hear a nice, flowery melody. I need a total Beatles ban. And a Stones ban.



"Next time, I'm just gonna get in the studio with a band and bash it out. Not even mix it. Just have it as it's coming off the desk."