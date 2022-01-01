Lizzo was surprised when Harry Styles invited her to perform during his Coachella set

Lizzo was genuinely surprised when Harry Styles asked her to make an unexpected appearance during his Coachella set.

The singer shocked the crowd at the California festival last week when he brought the Juice hitmaker onstage to perform Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive and his former band One Direction's debut single What Makes You Beautiful in matching pink outfits.

Discussing how the surprise appearance came together, Lizzo explained to Audacy's Kevan Kenney that Harry reached out about the duet two days before his headlining show.

"The crazy thing is, it really was genuinely a surprise for me too because I think I found out Wednesday night," she shared. "I was genuinely going to Coachella to see Harry, I love his music, that's my guy, I'm a fan. So I was like I'm going to pull up, celebrate my birthday early.

"Wednesday night, it was like, 'Do you want to come and rehearse and do I Will Survive?'And I'm like, 'F**k, yeah!' So I pulled up a day early, we ran it three times in his trailer, and then we just did it."

The Coachella set marked the singers' second surprise performance together - she previously brought the As It Was star out during her show in Miami in 2020. She revealed in the interview that she had been planning to return the favour at one of his concerts but it never worked out until Coachella.

"He did a cover of Juice, and I did a cover of (Harry's song) Adore You, and then we did Juice together, and I was going to do Adore You onstage with him, and his show got rained out by hurricane rain in Miami, so we never got to scratch that itch, and we finally did it three years later on Coachella on the main stage," she commented.