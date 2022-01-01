Dolly Parton changes position on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Dolly Parton will "gracefully" accept the honour if she is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.



The country music legend announced in March that she wanted to withdraw her nomination for induction into the famed music museum because she didn't feel like she had "earned that right". However, she made the announcement after the voting ballots had already been sent out so she had to remain as a nominee.



During an interview on NPR's Morning Edition, the 9 to 5 hitmaker was asked what she'll do if she's made an inductee, and she replied, "Well, I'll accept gracefully. And I'll accept it because the fans vote."



The 76-year-old went on to explain that she has since learned the institution covers more music genres than just rock and roll.



"When I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music," she shared. "And I have found out lately that is not necessarily that, but if they (rock stars) can't go there to be recognised, where do they go? I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me because I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously there's more to it than that."



In addition to Parton, the class of 2022 nominees include Beck, Kate Bush, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick, among others.



Voting closed this week and the inductees will be announced in May.