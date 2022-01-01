The Happy Fits drop soundtrack to the summer Dance Alone

Rising alt-rockers The Happy Fits have released their new single, 'Dance Alone'.



The Brooklyn trio - comprising Ross Monteith, Calvin Langman and Luke Davis - get their unique sound using cello, drums and guitars with no bass.



On the mood-lifting number fit for summer, they sing: "Heart is racing / You’re to blame / I can’t seem to find the words to say / I will never understand / How no one was there to hold your hand / Now, I’m gonna lose a chance / I just wanna ask you for this dance / ‘Cause I don’t wanna dance alone tonight."



Speaking of the track, Ross said: "It’s easy to say exactly what you want to someone in your mind but feelings can be a lot harder to express when you are face-to-face with them in reality. This song is one example of my inner dialogue when faced with that exact situation; a love song riddled with self-doubt."



Calvin said: "Everything about this song is a beautiful reflection of Ross’ pure soul."



The undeniably catchy chorus and that punchy lyric, 'I don't wanna dance alone', happened as if by accident.



Luke recalled: "Late one night when we were all packing up still torn on the idea of the chorus, Ross almost jokingly blurted out 'I don’t wanna dance alone'. The whole room stopped and we all waited a few moments until jumping right back in jamming on the melody for almost an hour. This chorus really brought together the rest of the vibe for the song and has become a personal favourite for all of us!"



Calvin added: "It felt so good to put into words how those many, many lonely nights in quarantine were spent, wishing to be back out on the streets dancing without a care."



The latest track from The Happy Fits follows last month's equally as rousing 'Changes'.



The hugely popular outfit are currently on the second leg of the North American 'What Could Be Better Tour', with support from Sarah and The Sundays.



They are also supporting The Maine on their Spring US tour.



Stream and download 'Dance Alone' on all major streaming platforms now.