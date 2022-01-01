NEWS Little Mix’s Between Us claims new chart peak ahead of group’s hiatus Newsdesk Share with :





Little Mix’s Between Us greatest hits collection enjoys a new peak of Number 3 this week, rising two places as the group perform their Confetti Tour nationwide. The record – Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards’ final release before the band take an indefinite hiatus – originally peaked at Number 4 upon its release in November 2021.



Fontaines D.C. soar straight to the summit on this week’s Official Albums Chart, claiming their first-ever UK Number 1 album with Skinty Fia.



The Dublin-born band, comprising Carlos O’Connell, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan III, Grian Chatten and Tom Coll, outsell their closest competition 2:1 to claim the top spot. Physical sales account for 87% of Skinty Fia’s total, seeing the group top this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart too.



Prior to this, Fontaines D.C. scored two Top 10 albums, with 2019’s Dogrel (9) and 2020 LP A Hero’s Death (2).



Celebrating their Official Number 1 album, Fontaines D.C. tell OfficialCharts.com: “We're touched by everyone's response to Skinty Fia, thank you to everyone who bought, streamed or downloaded it.”



Rounding off the Top 5, space rock outfit Spiritualized’s ninth studio album Everything Was Beautiful lands at Number 5, becoming the group’s ninth UK Top 40 album to date. The album also comes in at Number 2 on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Bronx-born rapper Pusha T scores his highest-charting UK album to date with It’s Almost Dry at Number 7. Prior to this, Pusha T reached Number 13 with 2018 release Daytona.



A remaster of Brian May’s 1998 album Another World – reissued as part of the Queen guitarist’s Gold Series – sees the record reach a new peak of Number 14 this week. The album, which originally charted at Number 23, also lands at Number 6 on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



Elsewhere, Bob Vylan score their first-ever UK Top 20 album with Bob Vylan Presents: The Price of Life, debuting at Number 18. The grime-punk duo independently released the record, working across every element of the album’s infrastructure from recording to distribution.



Finally, British rock quartet Stone Broken land their second UK Top 40 album with Revelation (27) and The Streets’ seminal debut Original Pirate Material re-enters the chart thanks to an exclusive Record Store Day vinyl release (36).