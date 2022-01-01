NEWS Harry Styles scores straight month at Number 1 with 'As It Was' Newsdesk Share with :





Harry Styles’ As It Was secures a month-long stint at Number 1 in the UK.



Today, the track achieves its fourth consecutive week at the top of the Official Singles Chart, where it is once again the most-streamed track in the country with 7.2 million streams. Harry has also just unveiled the full tracklist to upcoming album Harry’s House.



But are we witnessing the rise of a track that could topple Harry? Cat Burns’ viral breakthrough chart smash Go rises up two places today to a new peak (3), while Bad Boy Chiller Boy rebound four places back into the Top 10 with BMW (7).



Elsewhere, following its inclusion in the new series of Top Boy plus a brand-new remix featuring Albums Chart-topping rapper Nines, Potter Payper’s Gangsteritus is this week’s big climber, vaulting a massive 28 places to Number 12. It’s the first ever Top 20 hit for both Potter and for featured artist Tiggs Da Author.



Ed Sheeran gains his 54th UK Top 40 entry today with 2 Step (13) following a new remix featuring Lil Baby, while Lauren Spencer-Smith’s Flowers continues to rise (17) and The Kid LAROI’s Thousand Miles earns the Australian singer his fourth Top 40 hit (21).



Rising indie pop artist Leah Kate earns her first ever Official UK Top 40 entry this week as 10 Things I Hate About You climbs twelve to Number 30, and Latto’s Big Energy ft. Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled also finally cracks the Top 40, rising eight to Number 33. It’s Latto’s first, Khaled’s eighth and Mariah’s 40th Top 40 single.



Finally, two rising tracks reach further new peaks in the UK: Balling by Vibe Chemistry (35) and Tyga and Doja Cat’s Freaky Deaky (37).



