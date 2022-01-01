Justin Bieber releases Don Toliver collaboration

Justin Bieber loved getting to experiment with "new rhythms" on his Don Toliver collaboration, 'Honest'.

The 28-year-old pop star has released the new track with the Houston rapper, and as a drummer, he enjoyed working with collaborator BEAM on the "fun" beat-driven song.

Justin said: "I like to just think of it as just it's a little pocket and I just found a little pocket on the song. I don't know if you've heard of artist and writer, BEAM. So BEAM is a part of this record too. He helped write this song and yeah, once again, his little pockets are crazy and I love experimenting with new pockets, new rhythms. I'm a drummer, so for me being able to experiment with those little pockets is it's fun, man. It's really fun."

The 'Peaches' hitmaker insisted he's a "genuine fan" of Don's and hailed the "amazing cadence" to his music.

Speaking to Ebro Darden on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, he said: "Man, so I have always just loved his ... He's got such a unique, I mean, the best way to say it is his swag. I don't know if that word is dated, but ... he just has this like little bop about him and he's very unique, he's very Houston. Shout out to Houston. We're going to be in Houston on Friday I believe. And so, yeah, I just love his melodies these are honestly insane. He has a really amazing cadence to his songs and his music. And I'm just a genuine fan. He's very unique. And he just is himself. And that's what I love about any artist that just has a lane and does what they do and does it well."