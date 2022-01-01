Lizzo 'woud love' to collaborate with BTS

Lizzo wants to collaborate with BTS.

The 'About Damn Time' singer has revealed she's become good friends with J-Hope from the K-Pop boy band after getting his number and exchanging texts.

She said: “I got J-Hope’s number, so we be texting.

“He’s a great texter, expressive. He does not leave you unread. If it’s been a while since he’s texted, he’s like ‘I’m so sorry,’ and he apologises for how long it’s taken.”

The 34-year-old star is a big fan of the 'Dynamite' group and sees a lot of herself in BTS.

She explained on the latest episode of the Audacy podcast: “I think that’s always why I’ve gravitated towards BTS because they remind me of myself where it’s like, self-love and this positive energy and the way they love their fans. I feel the same way and they genuinely have just a pure, positive energy all the time.”

And when asked if she'd like to collaborate with the septet, she replied: “I have to be careful because their fans are fierce! But absolutely, I would just say [I’d like to collaborate with BTS]. I would love to."

Meanwhile, Chris Martin recently admitted he doesn't think Coldplay will ever beat their BTS collaboration.

The 45-year-old frontman teased that new music and a number of "surprises" are on the way from the 'Yellow' hitmakers, but he doesn't think anything can match the group teaming up with BTS on ‘My Universe’ last year.

He said: "I don’t think we’ll ever be able to match the BTS surprise. That was surprising even for us.

"The journey from the first time it was mentioned – I was just like ‘how could that ever work?’ – to the song itself arriving and me thinking, ‘that could be for BTS’ – to now it feeling like the most natural collaboration in the world.

"It’s an amazing lesson for myself in keeping an open mind all the time, because you just never know what life or music is gonna throw you."

Speaking previously about working with BTS, Chris said: "I think it’s very special to me that the most popular artist in the world speaks Korean and is like a group of brothers not from the West. And it just feels very hopeful to me in terms of thinking of the world as one family.

"Then of course, when you see who they are as people and their songs. It’s really a message of togetherness and finding, being yourself. All the stuff I agree with.

"The song is about how the power of love transcends all things, borders, and rules, and genders, and race, and every sexuality.

"If you look at people right now who are divided by a border or can’t be together, that’s what this song is about. About how nothing can really stop people loving each other.”