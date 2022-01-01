Sharon Osbourne drops out of TV show after Ozzy Osbourne tests positive for Covid-19

Sharon Osbourne is taking a break from her brand-new TV show to look after her husband Ozzy Osbourne while he battles Covid-19.

The TV personality explained in a video posted on the social media accounts for her new show The Talk, which launched in the U.K. on Monday, that she will be absent for about a week so she can return to Los Angeles to be by the rocker's side.

"I spoke to him, and he's okay," she told an off-camera interviewer amid tears on Thursday. "I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We've gone two years without him catching Covid and it's just Ozzy's luck he would get it now."

However, Sharon said she's confident the Black Sabbath star will recover quickly.

"It'll take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again, and I will be back in a week," she insisted. "We're going to get him a negative test by next week."

In the meantime, she plans to "hold him and kiss him, but with about three masks on" when she gets back home.

Reflecting on the timing of his diagnosis, the 69-year-old cried and said, "I can't believe my luck that I'm missing the show, I've only been there three days! It's terrible. I can't believe it."

Ozzy, 73, has suffered a number of health setbacks in recent years. He underwent surgery after he suffered a fall at his Los Angeles home while recovering from pneumonia in early 2019, and in January 2020, he announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease the previous year.

Sharon told Piers Morgan earlier this week that Ozzy is "dying to come back home" to England, where she hosts her new show, but has "one more operation left" to go before he can relocate.