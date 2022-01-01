Travis Scott books first gigs since Astroworld festival tragedy

Travis Scott has booked his first major gigs since 10 people were killed at his Astroworld music festival in Texas last year.

The rapper, who is dating reality star Kylie Jenner, was thrust into the spotlight after eight crowd members died in a crush during the first night of his event at the NRG Park in Houston in November 2021.

Two more revellers died from their injuries in hospital in the days after the event.

Now Travis is getting back to work by booking his stage return at the E11EVEN Miami nightclub in Florida on May 7.

He's also set to head the Primavera Festival in South America, which visits countries including Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Travis will play three shows in November alongside singer Lorde.

Other acts on the bill for the festival include Arctic Monkeys and Bjork.

According to TMZ, Travis plans to book in more shows over the summer, but the Miami gig will mark his first major show since the Astroworld tragedy.

He hasn't cut out performing entirely over the last few months - he previously performed a short guest appearance at a Coachella afterparty on April 17.

He also played at at a private pre-Oscars party in Bel-Air on March 26.

The Astroworld festival tragedy left 300 gig-goers injured in a terrifying crush as fans pushed towards the stage. Around 25 people were admitted to hospital and there were 10 deaths.