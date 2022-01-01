The track-listing for Harry's House is here!

Harry Styles has shared the track-listing for 'Harry's House'.



The 28-year-old pop star has unveiled the 13 songs featured on his hotly-awaited third solo album - the follow-up to 2019's 'Fine Line' - which is coming out on May 20.



The 'Golden' hitmaker recently debuted the tracks 'Boyfriends' and 'Late Night Talking' at Coachella.



Before performing 'Boyfriends', he said: "Who in the audience has ever had a boyfriend? Who in the audience has never had a boyfriend? To boyfriends everywhere, f*** you.”



So far, the lead single, 'As It Was', has been released.



The former One Direction star - who released his self-titled debut solo album in 2017 - took to social media to announce 'Harry's House' last month.



Alongside a photo of the artwork, Harry simply tweeted: "Harry’s House. May 20th."



The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker also released a trailer for the album intercut with shots of screaming fans from his mammoth live shows, and he was seen standing on a bare stage in a theatre while a scenery cut out of a bright yellow house is erected around him.



Meanwhile, the 'Don't Worry Darling' star recently admitted he has achieved everything he's ever wanted to achieve with 'Harry's House', and anything he does after that will be a "bonus".



He said: "I feel very much like I've kind of achieved everything I want to achieve with this album already.



"So anything from this point on just feels very exciting and like a bonus."







'Harry’s House' track-listing:



1. 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant'



2. 'Late Night Talking'



3. 'Grapejuice'



4. 'As It Was'



5. 'Daylight'



6. 'Little Freak'



7. 'Matilda'



8. 'Cinema'



9. 'Daydreaming'



10. 'Keep Driving'



11. 'Satellite'



12. 'Boyfriends'



13. 'Love of My Life'