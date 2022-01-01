Sigrid teases 'organic pop' album inspired by ABBA and Elton John

Sigrid listened to ABBA, Sir Elton John and Taylor Swift while making her second album.

The Norwegian pop star has revealed 'How to Let Go' is a straight-up pop record compared to the more "synthy" 'Sucker Punch', and she took inspiration from some of pop music's greats.

The 'Don't Kill My Vibe' hitmaker traded synths for guitars after listening to the likes of rock band War On Drugs and Fleetwood Mac.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, she said: "I had written 'It Gets Dark' and 'Mirror' in LA and both tracks really set the tone for the album.

“'Sucker Punch' is quite synthy, whereas this one is more of an organic pop record with more guitars.

I’m a very private person and so the funny thing about me writing these new vulnerable songs is I forgot that I have to talk to people about them.

“We’ve got bass, live drums and loads of harmonies. We’ve been listening to Elton John, ABBA, War On Drugs, Taylor Swift, Freddie Mercury and Fleetwood Mac. It’s a really fun album.”

The LP - which arrives on May 6 - also includes the "very unexpected collab", 'Bad Life', with heavy rockers Bring Me The Horizon.

Sigrid said: “It’s a very unexpected collab, but that’s the fun thing about it. People will be saying Sigrid and Bring Me – what?”

The 25-year-old star continued: “Me and my band have listened to them a lot on our tour bus. I love their songs. Then I met (keyboard player) Jordan Fish at Reading and Leeds last year and he said they liked my music which was exciting. Wow! What the f***?

“They’re lovely boys and then they said that they had a demo of 'Bad Life' that they wanted to send me. Me and my band listened to it on the tour bus. We were all pretty drunk but when the song came on, we all went quiet. We LOVED the song.

“Then a few weeks later me, (singer) Oli Sykes and Jordan went into a studio in London and rewrote the song a little bit. We finished and recorded it and we had 'Bad Life'.”

Sigrid's vocals blend seamlessly with Oli's on the anthemic ballad.