The Roughhousers 'Azucar' video premiere

Music-News.com is proud to host the exclusive world premiere of 'Azucar' by The Roughhousers.Grey DeLisle, the iconic voice actress known for her roles as ‘Vicky’ from “The Fairly OddParents,” ‘Mandy’ from “The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy,” and ‘Daphne’ from Scooby-Doo, is bringing her talents to the stage with the bubbly band The Roughhousers. The band also features Eddie Clendening who is one of rock & roll’s most in-demand artists, playing Elvis Presley in Broadway's "Million Dollar Quartet" and having worked with greats like Scotty Moore, James Burton, and Pat Cupp. Together the two have created an unstoppable force of playful and eclectic tracks that feel like a breezy summer's day. They describe themselves as a “kid band for adults,” bringing youthful energy with a rockabilly flair. They could very well be pioneering a brand new genre. The Roughhousers are curating a playlist that is essential for today’s youth and will have both the kids and parents dancing to the beat.Grey DeLisle’s voice shaped the childhood of millions and now she's ready to bring the magic to the next generation through her music. The sticky, sweet anthem “Azucar” is all about our favorite guilty pleasure: desserts. Chocolate and vanilla ice cream, jelly beans, frosty root beers, galore! The talented singer pens a wondrous tune, while Eddie Clendening brings a bouncy instrumental that will have you craving more. The video captures the playful energy of the song and the spirit of Grey DeLisle’s career puts the two artists in an animated candy shop. The easy strumming and fun melodies are catchy and easy on the ears. Try a taste of “Azucar” and see what The Roughhousers are all about!