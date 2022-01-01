James Hetfield's son: It's a little annoying being compared to dad

James Hetfield's son finds it "a little annoying" when he is compared to his famous father.

The Metallica frontman's 21-year-old lad Castor Hetfield plays percussion and performs backing vocals in hard rock band Bastardane, and he admits it is "a little strange" when his dad's face comes up "all over the internet" when people are searching for information about his group.

He said: "All of us are our father's sons, mine just happens to be very successful in the industry that we're in.

"It's not bothersome, but it is a little annoying when people try to compare us, because obviously we're our own people and he's his own person.

"We're making our own kind of music. Online, when you search our band, my dad's face is all over the internet and it's a little strange for me.

"We are our own people and want to cut our own path. We're not trying to ride off of anybody else's success here."

Castor - who makes up the trio alongside Jake Benn and Ethan Sirotzki - admitted the 'Revolt' hitmakers are yet to define what genre they are.

He told Savannah Morning News: "We grew up in different places and we all grew up listening to different kinds of music, so we have our own voices, which is cool and they come together in an interesting way.

"We've even been trying to pin it down, name the genre of our music and it's hard to do. I don't think it's necessary, but for publicity stuff, people want to know what genre this is, but we don't know."