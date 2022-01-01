Noel Gallagher is embracing strings and ballads for new album

Noel Gallagher is going back to ballads for his new album.



The former Oasis rocker has promised the follow-up to 2017 High Flying Birds LP 'Who Built The Moon?' will feature a lot of strings reminiscent to some of his old band's classic hits like 'Wonderwall'.



He's quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: "There is a track on the album called 'Dead To The World', which is one of the best songs I have ever written.



"It gives people goosebumps. It's quite orchestral and a bit like 'Midnight Cowboy.' "



The 'Don't Look back In Anger' legend admitted there is a "vibe" running through the entire collection, and it was a "conscious decision" to go in this direction.



He explained: "The whole album has got a vibe. There's 10 songs and six of them have got strings.



"It was a conscious decision after 'Who Built The Moon?', which was quite electronic and psychedelic and beats and all that kind of things.



"When I was writing these songs, I just heard strings and choirs."



Meanwhile, the 54-year-old singer admitted he's found it "funny" seeing other people's reactions to the new material because he's been around the songs for so long at this point.



He added: "It's funny, because making this record, it took me a year to write and I've been recording it since January. I'm so used to it.



"But now people are coming to the studio and you play them the track and they're like, 'F****** hell! I'm getting goosebumps listening to that.'



"I forget because I'm so into [it] now that it's just a bunch of songs that I want to finish so I can write some more."



Meanwhile, Noel - who grew up in Burnage, Manchester with his brother Liam - recently insisted "working class kids" would struggle to get into music nowadays because of the costs involved in starting a band.



He said: "Where are the 14 year olds in bands now?



"Working class kids can't afford to do it now, because guitars are expensive, there's no rehearsal rooms. They've all been turned into wine bars and flats.



"There's lots of singer songwriters, loads of middle class bands... wearing guitars as oppose to playing them. But four or five guys from a council estate can't afford guitars."