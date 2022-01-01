NEWS JVCK James: 'I've always known that I wanted to be a singer and I've been super protective of my gift' Newsdesk Share with :





Apple Music today announced UK R&B singer/songwriter Jvck James as the latest addition to its Up Next programme.



Tune into The Dotty Show On Apple Music 1 today (28/04) at 3pm BST to listen to Jvck James' interview in full, key quotes are below.



Jvck James Tells Apple Music About His Forthcoming Album…

Definitely album. We're working on that now. It's in production. It's in production, but I'm taking my time with it because I know how I want it to sound. I know what I want to say, which will all be revealed eventually. But yeah, the album, tours, collaborations. There's a couple collaborations that I'm working on now that are coming out soon as well. There's one with a girl in America, female R&B artist... But if you follow me on IG, you see that we've been kicking….Yeah, me, and even me and Ella, we're really close as well. And we're in the talks.



Jvck James Tells Apple Music About Being “Protective” Of His Musical Talents…

I've always known that I wanted to be a singer and I've been super protective of my gift. Growing up in school, I didn't ever tell no one I was a singer. I kept that very close to me because I didn't know how people would take it. I just used it as a tool to just express myself and that's the easiest way for me.



Jvck James Tells Apple Music About The Pressure Of Representing The UK R&B Scene…

It's like a weird pressure, but I try not to look at it that way. I just try to go in the studio and just make good music and just keep putting it out. I'm super close with a lot of the UK R&B people, like Bellah, Scribz, Joey, all of those guys, I just feel like we just got to keep going. Just keep putting out great music and it will do the talking. I feel like it's in the best place it's ever been right now.



Jvck James Tells Apple Music About His Current Collaborators….

I've been working with everyone, really. Me and Scribz are always working. Me and Bellah have been talking. That's the whole, me and Tiana. We're all like you feel me? It's going to happen at the right time.



Jvck James Tells Apple Music That Dave Would Be His Dream Collaborator…

Jack and, I don't know, Dave, or... Dave hit me up, bro. You feel me? I feel like that's what they used to do back in the day. It used to be Ja Rule and Ashanti. Let's bring it back.



Jvck James Tells Apple Music How Destiny’s Child Sparked His Love Of Music…

I've always known that I wanted to be in music. I'm the youngest out of three, and my older sister, my older brother, they always used to play good music around the house. My sister introduced me to that Destiny's Child. So, I was just entranced of harmonies and stuff, and that was the stuff that I wanted to do in my spare time. I wanted to dissect each harmony, and just... Yeah, and just make my own. I used to recreate songs all the time, and I started writing. I think I wrote my first song at 12 years old.