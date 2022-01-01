Travis Scott commits to first performance post-Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott has signed on for his first public performance following the Astroworld tragedy last November.



Editors at Page Six report that the Franchise rapper will take the stage at E11EVEN in Miami on 7 May, during the city's Formula One Grand Prix event.



It will be Travis's first public concert since his Astroworld Festival gig in Houston, where a mass-casualty crowd crush killed 10 people and injured hundreds.



The rapper has played only private VIP sets since the incident.



Tables at E11even range from $5,000 (£3,900) to $100,000 (£79,000). Show tickets listed on the club's website range from $150 (£119) to $250 (£198).



Club owners announced show tickets on Instagram over the weekend, but the post was later deleted. A source told Page Six they removed it to update the marketing materials.