The Wanted release Gold Forever (For Tom) to benefit Brain Tumour Charity

The Wanted have released 'Gold Forever (For Tom)' to raise funds for The Brain Tumour Charity.



In honour of their late bandmate Tom Parker - who died aged 33 on March 30, 17 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour - the 'Glad You Came' hitmakers have made the stripped-back rendition of their 2011 Comic Relief single available to download and stream to benefit the charity close to their hearts.



Max George, Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuinness and Siva Kaneswaran performed the new version at Tom's memorial service last week.



After posting the track on social media, fans requested an official release for the song.



A press release read: "The Wanted, Island Records and the song's writers and producers will be donating all net proceeds to The Brain Tumour Charity; a UK-based charity dedicated to funding research, raising awareness and providing support and information to people with brain tumours."



The "net proceeds for the first 12 months from release" will go to the charity.



Tom's widow Kelsey broke the sad news of Tom's death last month.



She wrote on Instagram: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.



"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you."



Fans were delighted to see Tom join his bandmates on stage at their recent comeback concerts, before his tragic passing.



'Gold Forever (For Tom)' is available to stream and download on all major streaming platforms.