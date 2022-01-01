BLACKPINK not making comeback in June

BLACKPINK are planning a comeback - but not in June.

A recent report on the Korean platform Naver suggested the K-Pop girl group - comprising Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose - were poised to release a new record in June, despite the band not giving a release date for their next project.

However, YG Entertainment has denied the speculation surrounding their release schedule.

The label said in a statement: "BLACKPINK's comeback schedule has not been decided yet.

"As for the comeback in June, many people are only speculating that way, but it has not been officially announced. However, it is true that we are preparing for a comeback. When a detailed schedule comes out next time, I will tell you the official data."

BLACKPINK released their acclaimed LP 'The Album' in 2020.

Last month, Jennie teased that they were preparing for a comeback "soon".

Taking part in the YouTube channel The Game Caterers' games series alongside other popular K-Pop acts recently, the 26-year-old singer teased: “BLACKPINK is also making a comeback soon. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but since I’m the only [BLACKPINK member] here, I’ll just say it.

“Please look forward to it. Thank you very much.”

The teaser came after Jeon Somi accidentally leaked what appeared to be a new track by the band while on Instagram Live.

The 21-year-old rapper was looking for a free recording studio at YG Entertainment HQ, when she stumbled into a room with the song playing.

Jeon immediately ran out of the room.

Several BLACKPINK fans believe they heard Jennie's vocals on the track.

'The Album' featured the collaborations 'Bet You Wanna' with Cardi B and 'Ice Cream' with Selena Gomez.