The Big Pink reunite for first new music in a decade

The Big Pink have reunited after a decade away.



The indie shoegaze legends have released the new single ‘No Angels', their first release since 2012's 'Future This' album.



Frontman Robbie Furze - who has reunited with original Big Pink drummer Akiko Matsuura and is joined by visual artist Charlie Barker on bass - said of their new tune: "It's a track reflecting that moment when you understand that all you've set your sights on has led to a place far away from where you should be and everything you truly love.



"It took sacrificing everything I'd built in London and moving to Los Angeles, a place I thought I needed to be in order to achieve my dreams, for me to realise that it was about much more than just myself. I had a moment of clarity when I understood what's truly important and what I needed to do to get back to everything and everyone that I loved. That's what this song is about."



The 44-year-old musician has revealed Wolf Alice's Joel Amey inspired him to get the band back together when they toured together in 2018.



Robbie recalled in an interview with NME: “We did some stuff with Wolf Alice when they came out to LA.



“I’m mates with Joel the drummer, and he asked us to go on tour with them. I’d been doing a few little demos of new stuff, but we agreed to do a set of the old stuff. We did a US tour with them in 2018 and that’s when I realised that this was my calling and I had to get back on stage – this is really what I wanted to do.



“I didn’t want to mess around with anything else. It was time to do The Big Pink again.”



'No Angels' marks the next chapter in The Big Pink's career, with plenty more new music on the way.



The band - best known for 2009 classic 'Dominos' - are hoping to release their long-awaited third studio album later this year, which will revisit their early sound, but also include a few "curveballs".



Robbie teased: “The idea was to make a record that was true to what The Big Pink stand for and where we started from.



There’s a lot of the signature Big Pink sound as well as some curveballs like piano ballads on the record. There are a few songs that are going to different areas, but as a whole I just wanted to cement our sound.



“The first record, ‘A Brief History Of Love’, was such a moment for me. Like everyone’s first record, it was such an honest reaction to music and how we were feeling at that time. It’s difficult to do your second record and re-approach that honesty. I listen back to that first record sometimes and I can’t believe how confident it is. I don’t hate the second record, but it doesn’t have the same love that I have for the first.”



‘No Angels’ is out now on streaming platforms.