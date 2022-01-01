Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drink each other's blood 'on occasion'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drink each other's blood "for ritual purposes".

The couple first made headlines for the practice in January when the Jennifer's Body wrote a message about her engagement to her musician partner, real name Colson Baker, on Instagram, commenting, "Just as in every lifetime before this one and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes... And then we drank each other's blood."

In a new interview for the April 2022 issue of Glamour U.K., Megan revealed that she and Kelly have taken part in the bizarre custom "many times".

"Yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes," she confirmed. "I read tarot cards and I'm into astrology and I'm doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things.

"And so, when I do it, it's a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it's like, 'Let's shed a few drops of blood and each drink it,'" the mother-of-three continued. "He is much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he's willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, 'Take my soul.'"

Megan, 35, reiterated that "a version of that has happened many times".