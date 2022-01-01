Kate Hudson working on an album

Kate Hudson is gearing up to make a splash in the music world.



The Almost Famous actress took to Instagram on Monday to share news of her upcoming musical endeavour with fans.



Kate posted a photo of herself presumably rehearsing a song, along with the caption: "Finally realised it's time to say f#%! it and saaaannngg!!!!! #albumincoming #myikigai."



She has not revealed a release date, title, or any other information about the project.



However, the star has full support from her celebrity friends.



"YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS F**KING about time woman!" wrote Rachel Zoe, while Hilary Swank posted: "Yeeeeeessssssss, you're making my dream come true!!!!!"



And Janelle Monáe added: "Yaaaaassssss fly my love!"



Kate introduced her vocal talents to Jimmy Fallon fans in January on the segment That's My Jam, when she performed a doo-wop cover of Ariana Grande's 7 Rings. She also sang in the 2009 movie musical Nine, Sia's 2021 film Music, and several episodes of Glee.