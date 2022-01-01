Harry Styles dismisses questions of sexuality as 'outdated'

Harry Styles has called attempts to label his sexuality "outdated" in a new interview.



In a chat for Better Homes & Gardens, the As It Was singer spoke out about the perception that he should publicly label his sexuality.



"I've been really open with it with my friends, but that's my personal experience; it's mine," he said. "The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn't matter, and it's about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you're checking."



Elsewhere in the discussion, Harry noted that he used to feel very "ashamed" about his sex life.



"For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life. I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with.



"I got to a place where I was like, why do I feel ashamed?" the 28-year-old stated.



The former One Direction star has been dating actress/director Olivia Wilde since January 2021.