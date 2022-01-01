Ed Sheeran, Noel Gallagher, The Who, ACDC, Depeche Mode donate to Teenage Cancer Trust auction

More than 35 stars of music are supporting Teenage Cancer Trust in a springtime clear-out by donating items for the charity’s Star Boot Sale fundraiser, which goes live today (Friday 29th April) for two weeks (ends at 8pm on Thursday 12th May).
Star-studded items on offer include flights to New York and a VIP experience at The Who’s Madison Square Garden gig, a Jake Bugg signed Ibiza Rocks drumhead, signed Depeche Mode Guitar, Noel Gallager signed trainers, Stereophonics signed drumsticks, ACDC signed poster and rare guitar plectrums donated by one of the Teenage Cancer Trust’s Royal Albert Hall headliners, Ed Sheeran.
Other contributors include ultimate boyband Take That, Modfather Paul Weller, Jools Holland and indie pop band The Vaccines.
Donated items are expected to sell from around £10 to £thousands, with selected items in the £5 a ticket raffle giving everyone a chance to bid on a slice of music memorabilia while supporting a good cause. This is the second time the celebrity led sale has taken place, with its inaugural year raising enough to fund a specialist cancer nurse for six months.
Headliners from the charity’s recent Royal Albert Hall shows including Don Broco also have pieces up for grabs in the sale.
Perhaps the most glamorous item in the auction is the trip to New York, flying business class with a VIP experience to watch The Who at their Madison Square Garden show with a plus one.
Roger Daltrey CBE, Teenage Cancer Trust Honorary Patron and The Who’s frontman, said:
“The last two years have been really tough for Teenage Cancer Trust and the young people we support.
“But the unconditional support myself and the charity have received from the music and entertainment industry throughout this time has been unwavering and I cannot thank them enough for that. It’s only because of this support that we were able to get back to the Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Gigs after a two-year hiatus last month.
“The Star Boot Sale is another brilliant way for people across music, film, television and sport to get behind the charity and make sure Teenage Cancer Trust can keep funding its specialist units and staff who offer world class care and support.
“Some of the amazing headliners from our shows this year and previously have donated items, so it is a great chance to own a piece of unique entertainment history.”
Other items in the Star Boot Sale include:
· A drumhead signed by members of Alice in Chains and Limp Bizkit
· Trainers worn by Example in a music video
· A rare “Three Lions” 25th anniversary vinyl signed by Baddiel, Skinner and Ian Broudie
· A limited edition Pete McKee print signed by Tom Grennan
· Andy Bush’s Celebrities at Home artwork signed by Biffy Clyro
· A poster signed by all three members of prog-rock supergroup Emerson, Lake and Palmer
· Liam Gallagher’s handwritten lyrics on a T-shirt
To view the full list of auction items, please visit here
.