YUNGBLUD and Willow tease collaboration

YUNGBLUD and Willow have teased an upcoming collaboration.

The 'Funeral' rocker and the 'Lipstick' singer have revealed they have something on the way for fans on May 6.

Sharing a clip of Willow lighting YUNGBLUD's cigarette, the latter captioned the Instagram video: “somethins comin may 6th … u ready? (sic)"

Willow also shared the same clip on her own page and shared two promo snaps of the pair.

The musicians previously teased fans by sharing a picture of them in the studio together back in December.

What's more, YUNGBLUD recently admitted he would love to collaborate with Willow, as he teased some "cool" features on his next album.

He said: "There's a lot of cool artists I'm working with on this next record. I've made a lot of friends. I made a lot of mates on this journey.

"I love what Willow Smith's doing right now. I'm obsessed with Girl in Red.

"There's a new wave of artists who are talking from their soul and their reality.

"You know what I'm saying? I ain't confirming anything but I would certainly love to work with them."

The 'Strawberry Lipstick' rocker - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - also teased that his follow-up to 2020's 'weird!' is "completely uncensored, completely outrageously".

The 'Fleabag' hitmaker is known for his honest and vulnerable lyrics and admitted his fans will be "shocked" by his third studio effort, because it's "the most personal music" he's ever made.

He said in January: "I've been in London. I've been making kind of the third record and I'm just so excited about it. This is, for me, the most personal music I've ever written.

"And I think people are going to be a bit shocked about that because all my other music is pretty personal.

"I think I just need to say it as it is completely uncensored, completely outrageously. And I think this is what this album's doing. You know what I mean? That's what I do.

"And my favourite songs I've ever released are the songs that do that. So, you know what I mean? Get ready."