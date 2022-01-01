Camila Cabello tapped to star in first-ever bilingual campaign for Victoria's Secret

Camila Cabello is the new face of Victoria's Secret's Bombshell fragrance.

Executives at the lingerie brand announced on Tuesday that they had selected the Havana hitmaker to front a marketing campaign for the popular perfume.

In addition, Camila has been tapped to appear in the company's first-ever bilingual commercials.

"For me, being a Bombshell is being exactly who you are and having the courage to celebrate who you are, every day," the 25-year-old said. "I'm excited to join Victoria's Secret in embracing the Bombshell in every woman."

The Bombshell fragrance features a timeless mix of fresh-cut Peonies and exotic fruits, as well as hints of citrus and Madagascan vanilla orchid.

And Raúl Martinez, chief creative director at Victoria's Secret, is thrilled to be collaborating with the superstar.

"On set, Camila exuded a presence throughout the day that didn't need to be directed - her vibrance and confidence shined through organically," he praised. "It was all about a celebration of her and her personality that brought this fragrance and campaign to life."