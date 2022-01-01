Doja Cat's Vegas to lead Elvis movie soundtrack

Doja Cat is to lead the Elvis movie soundtrack with her new song, Vegas.

The artist, real name Amala Dlamini, debuted the track, which incorporates samples from Elvis Presley's 1956 hit Hound Dog, during her set at Coachella over the weekend.

For her performance, Doja was joined by gospel artist Shonka Dukureh, who will appear in Baz Luhrmann's film as Big Mama Thornton and is also set to contribute to the soundtrack.

"The soundtrack features Elvis's extraordinary body of work spanning the 1950s, '60s and '70s, while also celebrating his diverse musical influences and enduring impact on popular artists today," a rep for RCA Records commented.

Vegas is set for release on streaming platforms on 6 May.

Elvis, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, will open in U.S. theatres on 24 June. The first trailer for the movie dropped in February.